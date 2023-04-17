English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI surprised with a pause and Nifty has gone up, but will the rally go on?

    Whether or not FIIs continue buying will depend on whether central banks stick with the pause

    Ananya Roy
    April 17, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
    RBI surprised with a pause and Nifty has gone up, but will the rally go on?

    It is important to note that the RBI led by Shaktikanta Das and US Fed have paused, but have not pivoted yet

    Highlights FIIs have now turned sweet on Indian stocks Both the US Fed and the RBI have communicated a pause in monetary tightening The RBI and US Fed have not pivoted yet The only sign of having sustainably beaten inflation is if core inflation subsides The market is anticipating the most optimistic scenario The Nifty has picked up pace in the last couple of weeks. It has rallied from the lows of 16,950 seen towards the end of last month to more than 17,800 now....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation buckles, time to pivot?

      Apr 13, 2023 / 03:36 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: CPEC a metaphor for Pakistan’s failings, slump in demand for PCs will hurt Ch...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers