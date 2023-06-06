RBI seen to stay in pause mode, but markets will seek clues on pivot

Seeking a pivot signal from RBI policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is done with rate hikes, at least for the next one year. That is the consensus among market participants and economists, a belief that has pulled down bond yields, and market interest rates over the past month. The question now is when can Indians expect their borrowing costs to come down, in other words, when will cuts begin? It is to this pivotal question that the markets will search for an answer in the...