English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    RBI report points the way to a greener and more sustainable India

    India needs to introduce a carbon pricing system in line with emerging global best practices to take forward its climate goals

    Subir Roy
    May 05, 2023 / 08:18 AM IST
    RBI report points the way to a greener and more sustainable India

    The RBI report can be a guide to understanding the policy trade-offs that need to be made if India is to pursue high growth to reduce poverty even as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions

    RBI’s latest report on ‘currency and finance’ (2022-23), which focuses on how India is tackling climate change, is a comprehensive account of what India is doing, plans to do and ought to do to honour its global commitments in the matter. Most importantly, the report can be a guide to understanding the policy trade-offs that need to be made if India is to pursue high growth to reduce poverty even as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions. What the report...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed on the fence

      May 4, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s dependence on trade with China is a risk, unseasonal rains wreaks hav...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers