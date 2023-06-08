RBI Monetary Policy: Why the MPC has signalled an extended pause

Highlights The MPC would now remain on a prolonged pause on the Repo rate, as real policy rates based on the RBI’s inflation forecast for the year, are already positive Near-term growth looks better than earlier estimated while near-term inflation forecasts have been lowered Market-based long-term inflation expectations are getting anchored. Monetary policy tightening is helping anchor inflation and expectations An unchanged policy stance thus gives MPC room to take appropriate action going forward, based on incoming data, especially on core inflation in...