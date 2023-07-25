Rate decisions loom, and flash PMIs have a message for central banks, markets

The US Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by another 25 basis points this week and the markets are expecting it to be the final rate hike in this cycle

As the US Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan meet this week to decide on their next steps in monetary policy, the Flash or advance Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) for July are painting a picture of a slowdown in the advanced economies. The exception is Japan, where the Flash Composite PMI came in at the same level as the June final reading (see Chart 1). (image) (image) The flash PMIs are advance estimates of the final PMI readings, based on...