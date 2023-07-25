English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Rate decisions loom, and flash PMIs have a message for central banks, markets

    For the Fed, the problem is that inflation in the services sector remains high on account of wage pressures, despite a slowing economy

    Manas Chakravarty
    July 25, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST
    Rate decisions loom, and flash PMIs have a message for central banks, markets

    The US Fed is expected to raise its policy rate by another 25 basis points this week and the markets are expecting it to be the final rate hike in this cycle

    As the US Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan meet this week to decide on their next steps in monetary policy, the Flash or advance Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) for July are painting a picture of a slowdown in the advanced economies. The exception is Japan, where the Flash Composite PMI came in at the same level as the June final reading (see Chart 1). (image) (image) The flash PMIs are advance estimates of the final PMI readings, based on...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ray of hope for rural economy?

      Jul 24, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Sri Lanka trying to please India & China, Fed's next move to set the market moo...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers