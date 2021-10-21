Rallis' results reveal multiple headwinds affecting agri-input sector

Farmers skipped agrochemical sprays due to uneven rains, particularly in the herbicide category

Shares of Rallis India, which sells agricultural inputs, slumped 6 percent on Wednesday after it reported weak results for the September quarter. Revenues grew by a modest 0.4 percent in a seasonally strong quarter and net profit was down 32 percent. A large part of sales for the agricultural inputs industry sales occurs during the kharif crop season (June-October). Below par results by a large company in this period indicates weak business trends in the sector. Shares of other notable non-subsidised agriculture inputs sellers--Dhanuka Agritech, PI Industries, UPL--also dropped in...