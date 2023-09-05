Protectionism isn’t the solution for the PLI debacle for IT hardware  

The PLI scheme for IT hardware is not going anywhere near where it was supposed to when it was first launched.

India started liberalising the import of computers from the eighties, paving the way for their increasing use across the economy, with the computerisation of railway passenger reservations being a landmark. An entirely opposite landmark was recorded early in August with the government bringing back the import of laptops and the like under licensing. The immediate reason behind this seems to be the failure of the production linked incentives scheme (PLI) for information technology (IT) hardware to make much progress. And...