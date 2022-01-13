Promoting ethanol will do more harm than good

A bioethanol plant (representative image: Wikimedia Commons)

The expression, ‘cutting off your nose to spite your face’ goes a long way in describing the perverse rationale that has gone behind India’s policy to go in for ethanol (made mostly from sugarcane) blended petroleum in a big way. It seeks to substitute 20 per cent of petrol used in automobiles with ethanol blended petroleum (EBP) by 2025. What it will end up doing is save a relatively small amount of foreign exchange (India is a substantial net importer...