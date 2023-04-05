Power Grid flexes its muscles in competitive bids

Highlights Power Grid won 12 TBCB projects in FY23, highest in at least five years Apart from TBCB projects, Power Grid received one large transmission project on a nomination basis Govt’s focus on green energy transmission projects provides new opportunities The new projects will improve Power Grid’s growth rates. The company should keep up the project win momentum Power Grid Corporation of India is entering FY24 on a better footing. The company won eight projects under the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process in...