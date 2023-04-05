Power Grid flexes its muscles in competitive bids

Highlights Power Grid won 12 TBCB projects in FY23, highest in at least five years Apart from TBCB projects, Power Grid received one large transmission project on a nomination basis Govt’s focus on green energy transmission projects provides new opportunities The new projects will improve Power Grid’s growth rates. The company should keep up the project win momentum Power Grid Corporation of India is entering FY24 on a better footing. The company won eight projects under the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process in...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OPEC+ delivers a sucker punch
Apr 3, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Russia's counter plan for US, new foreign trade policy has room for a quick res...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers