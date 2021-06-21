PMC Bank crisis | Time to bring back FRDI Bill

For every PMC Bank, there are many other failed cooperative banks languishing for suitors and leaving their depositors stranded. There is no formal mechanism to resolve the distress here, no timelines to be followed
Ravi Krishnan
Array ( [SP1038_consent] => 2 [EuConsent] => BOQX9zuOQX90GAOABCENBFqAAAAcZSfJfcoD54fB0vdlVkRbAn6AwUCQwAQ4PEYHIAAygQBBegAgQBAIidwJAAQQMARABYACAEgAAiICoA [B] => fqju2r1femtp1&b=3&s=ov [zonconsent] => 2021-06-21T09:04:15.130Z [TDFM_consent] => 2 [NT_consent] => 2 [nl_cookiewall_version] => 4 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: