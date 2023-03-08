Personal Finance: Investment myths that need to be busted

Investing in equity is generally considered the best way to generate returns that beat inflation. It has been practically drilled into our minds that if you need to earn more returns, then invest in equity, stay invested for the long term and you would be handsomely rewarded. To validate some of these claims, we have analysed both debt and equity indices returns since January 2000.
Here are five myths related to investing in equity for inflation-beating returns:
Even over the past 18-odd months, equity returns have not beaten inflation and if the market declines from current levels, the returns would be negative.
The point is, equity is similar to other asset classes and has its own cycles. With regard to beating inflation, debt also has outperformed during different periods.
However, despite these good times, as per a recent S&P report, most the actively managed MF schemes have not been able to beat the underlying the benchmark index. The below table is the snapshot of their findings.
Remember, the equity markets are currently close to all-time highs and a decline from these levels will only lower these returns.
If one had invested in gilt funds for 15 months till June 2020 (after the markets rallied 20 percent from the bottom) and invested in a Nifty index fund (post 30 percent tax on the gilt fund), the returns would have been similar till November 2021.
So what’s the solution?
Invest based on the interest rate cycle and that too, only in an equity index fund like the Nifty 50 or the Sensex 30 fund (for equity exposure) and a gilt fund or 10-year target maturity fund (for debt exposure).
In the Indian context, whenever the 10-year G-Sec yield moves from 6 percent to 9 percent, buy a gilt fund, and whenever it moves from 9 percent to 6 percent, buy an equity index fund. Shift between these two only when the thresholds are breached.
Remember, this movement (between 6 percent and 9 percent) is not swift and does not happen overnight. Hence, one would have ample time to make the move.
Also, there have been only six such movements over the past 22 years. In each of these movements, the underlying asset class yielded returns exceeding inflation meaningfully.
K Shankar and Amitabh Tiwari are co-founders of Finanza Personale. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.