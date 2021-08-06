Pandemic highlights desperate need for real Discom reforms

The improvement in the performance of the state-run power distribution companies (Discoms) in 2019-20, unfortunately, could not be sustained. The ravages of the pandemic appear to have resulted in far poorer numbers for the next year (2020-21). Critically, the bottom fell out of the demand from high-paying industrial and commercial consumers, whose operations were hit by the lockdown. The Discoms' total losses, after falling by 38 per cent to Rs 38,000 crore in the financial year 2020, are set to...