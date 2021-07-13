One nation one ration card – a long way to go
The portable ration card project, actually launched before the pandemic in August 2019, envisaged that a migrant worker, say in Mumbai, would be able to draw his rations there even as his family back home used their neighbourhood fair price shop
Napoleon said an army marches on its stomach. Similarly it can be said that the Indian economy walks on the rear limbs of its migrant workers. To escape rural poverty these workers journey across the country to work at dirt cheap wages to give India its low cost manufacturing base and a similarly low cost construction sector.
Till the pandemic came these workers remained mostly below the radar. Then when the lockdown in March 2020 threw them out of jobs...