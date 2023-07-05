Of all-time highs, drawdowns and dos and don’ts for investors

What also matters to an investor is the number of days that it takes to recover from a drawdown, to get back to an all-time high.

As the Nifty breached its previous high level, media outlets screamed all-time highs (ATH) and celebrated the milestone, rejoicing at every uptick in the market. The few Indians that have reasonable investments in equities would have joined in the celebrations as their wealth soared to new highs, for most Indians, who are not adequately invested in equities, the quintessential question is: with markets at an ATH, should I invest now? Invariably, investors minds race towards the experience of investing at...