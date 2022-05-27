Odds are stacking up against IT stocks, but some are more at risk

The NSE IT index has dropped by 28 percent so far this calendar year after rising 146 percent from January 2020 to December 2021. IT stocks lost steam as a reversal in loose monetary policies of central banks, raging inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war have stoked concerns of an economic slowdown. If the slowdown plays out then global enterprises may go slow on making investments in IT, hurting growth rates of IT companies. Clients may pull back discretionary spends. This can impact the growth of IT companies in the second half of the current...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike looming, heat is on retail investors
May 26, 2022 / 06:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A midcap in spotlight, warning for stock market, Modi’s three Ts in Tokyo, Start-Up Street and moreRead Now
