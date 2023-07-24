English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    NITI index a handy tool to make exports more competitive

    At a time when outbound shipments are slowing, the Export Preparedness Index 2022 provides empirical data to fix some of the things that are going wrong

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    July 24, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST
    NITI index a handy tool to make exports more competitive

    Representative image

    Highlights NITI Aayog releases Export Preparedness Index 2022 The report provides state-level insights into trade performance The index is timely as India’s exports are slowing NITI report suggests ways to enhance India’s export potential The Centre and the states can use the tool to make exports more competitive A recent study on India’s export potential couldn’t have been more timely. NITI Aayog, the central government’s policy think tank, released the third edition of the Export Preparedness Index last week amid a general weakness in the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: When banks look like Barbies  

      Jul 21, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys’ revenue guidance shocker, HUL’s steady run, monsoon magic is on, D...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers