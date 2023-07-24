NITI index a handy tool to make exports more competitive

Highlights NITI Aayog releases Export Preparedness Index 2022 The report provides state-level insights into trade performance The index is timely as India’s exports are slowing NITI report suggests ways to enhance India’s export potential The Centre and the states can use the tool to make exports more competitive A recent study on India’s export potential couldn’t have been more timely. NITI Aayog, the central government’s policy think tank, released the third edition of the Export Preparedness Index last week amid a general weakness in the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: When banks look like Barbies
Jul 21, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Infosys’ revenue guidance shocker, HUL’s steady run, monsoon magic is on, D...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers