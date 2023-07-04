NBFCs chasing retail loans makes for an uneasy cheer

As of March 2023, bank lending to NBFCs constituted 41.2 percent of the total borrowings as against 39.6 percent a year ago

The retail borrower has become a prized customer of lenders for the past several years and it is no secret that banks have been chasing retail loans with gusto for a long time now. In such a situation, can non-bank finance companies, that typically service the last-mile or the customer that banks don’t want, be far behind? Almost all non-bank finance companies (NBFC) have been chasing the retail borrower with unprecedented zeal. Some such as L&T Finance Holdings Ltd, an...