National Monetisation Pipeline: Timely resolve, but challenges along the way

Akin to its mega infrastructure asset creation programme- National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)- mooted in 2019, the Indian government unveiled a plan this week, to monetise some large viable assets. The plan is well-conceived in that it brings several intended monetization and divestment plans under one umbrella- National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP). It is also timely given the government’s strained fiscal condition after the covid-19 pandemic. But smooth roll out and efficient implementation is imperative to fulfil the Rs111 trillion NIP...