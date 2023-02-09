English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    MPC's signal: Tightening cycle is not over yet

    An unchanged stance signals that a majority of the MPC members are of the view that a terminal rate in the current tightening cycle has not yet been reached

    Gaurav Kapur
    February 09, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST
    MPC's signal: Tightening cycle is not over yet

    Highlights The 25 basis points hike by the MPC was priced in The surprise lay in the MPC not changing the monetary policy stance to Neutral Withdrawal of monetary accommodation not yet complete Empirical evidence suggests that headline inflation tends to converge towards core inflation level in India and therefore addressing sticky core inflation is key to durable disinflation The MPC could be inclined to raise the repo rate by another 25 bps in the April meeting The policy stance could change to Neutral in...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What’s spooking equity investors? 

      Feb 9, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MPC signals rate hike cycle not yet over, companies benefit from lower tax, mon...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers