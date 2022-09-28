English
    MPC set to raise rates by 50 bps, shift stance to Neutral and bolster support for the rupee

    External risks have increased since the Monetary Policy Committee’s August meeting and the pressure on the rupee will weigh heavily on their deliberations 

    Gaurav Kapur
    September 28, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
    Highlights Global economic environment to dominate Monetary Policy Committee meet  Since August meeting, external sector risks have increased  50 basis point hike almost certain Growth in FY23 likely to be revised down marginally Stance likely to be shifted to neutral Even a neutral real policy rate range of 0.8-1% would imply Repo rate around 6.50-6.75%.  The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meets for its September meeting against a backdrop dominated by the growing conviction of the US Federal Reserve to bring inflation and inflation expectations down by...

