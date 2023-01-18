 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023

Ravi Krishnan
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:41 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China losing its edge, India's import export stands on firm ground, FMCG stocks face major headwinds, steps to restore ailing auto sector, and more

A Davos logo is seen before the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. (Source: REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File)

What a difference two days of schmoozing with the super-rich and Fortune 500 CEOs in an Alpine Swiss town makes!

Perhaps it is the bracing air, or perhaps it is the warmth that comes for huddling with people swathed in Brunello Cucinelli parkas and Valentino capes, but the optimism in the voices from Davos 2023 is unmistakable.

(Follow Moneycontrol’s complete coverage from Davos 2023 here)

The International Monetary Fund has also jumped on to this bandwagon. In a video message yesterday, the fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath talked about how while 2023 is a tough year, “there are signs of resilience”.