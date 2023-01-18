Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's driving optimism at Davos 2023

Dear Reader,

What a difference two days of schmoozing with the super-rich and Fortune 500 CEOs in an Alpine Swiss town makes!

Perhaps it is the bracing air, or perhaps it is the warmth that comes for huddling with people swathed in Brunello Cucinelli parkas and Valentino capes, but the optimism in the voices from Davos 2023 is unmistakable.

The International Monetary Fund has also jumped on to this bandwagon. In a video message yesterday, the fund’s First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath talked about how while 2023 is a tough year, “there are signs of resilience”.

