English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    ICICI Lombard posts strong earnings in 9M FY23, health segment gets top billing

    Change in product mix to drive future profitability of ICICI Lombard; valuations rich but sustainable

    Neha Dave
    January 18, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    ICICI Lombard posts strong earnings in 9M FY23, health segment gets top billing

    ICICI Lombard could outgrow the industry and standalone health insurance players because of its continued investments in the retail health distribution network

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Premium growth higher than the industry, gains market share Robust health insurance growth, tepid growth in motor segment amid stiff competition Combined ratio declines due to fall in claims ratio even as expenses ratio remains elevated Strong growth in retail health agency channel, bancassurance gains traction Product mix changes in favour of health, will drive future profitability Valuations rich but sustainable, given superior franchise ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,250; Mcap: Rs 61,395 crore) has reported strong earnings for the nine months of FY23...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation eases, but risks lurk

      Jan 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tech helps small businesses go global, investors should mind uncertainty in IT,...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Doubting the Fed 

      Jan 7, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

      Why does the market mistrust the Fed? History has the answer

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers