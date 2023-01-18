Gita Gopinath shares a video message from Davos: ‘Tough year ahead’

Gita Gopinath at Davos (Image credit: GitaGopinath/Twitter)

“We have a tough year ahead, but there are signs of resilience,” is how Gita Gopinath described the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) outlook for 2023. The deputy managing director of the IMF was speaking from Davos, the Swiss town she is visiting to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

In a video shared from Davos, Gita Gopinath said rising inflation and fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, combined with the lingering effects of the pandemic, would make 2023 a tough year. However, a strong labour market in several countries and consumption holding up in several parts of the world indicated resilience.

“We are in Davos and if I were to describe IMF’s outlook for 2023 in one line, it would be that we have a tough year ahead but there are signs of resilience.

“A tough year, because we have high levels of inflation around the world, even though it’s been coming down the last few months,” she said. “Tough year because we still have the war and its spill-overs to the rest of the world.

“There are signs of resilience with strong labour market in several countries, including US and Europe,” Gopinath continued. “We’re seeing consumption holding up in several parts of the world. We expect global growth to bottom out this year, but improve towards the second half of this year and into 2024.”

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 at Davos, Gopinath also voiced her concerns about the effects of the war and the pandemic.

“Events like Davos brings together the public sector and the private sector to help prevent such a fragmentation from happening. That said I think the pandemic and the war has made all countries much more concerned about economic security and national security and that's causing them to undertake policies that could lead to greater fragmentation around the world,” she said.