Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed and RBI on the same page, more rate hikes likely

Manas Chakravarty
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Impact of global slowdown casts shadows on India realty, ethanol’s rude health cause of concern, pharma companies get a breather, and more

Several members, however, pointed out that the only reason retail inflation had come down was because of a fall in vegetable prices and inflation in other items remained above the 6 percent level.

The minutes of both the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the US and the Monetary Policy Committee in India have a common theme -- the persistence of inflation, even after several outsized rate hikes. They have also dashed the fond hopes of some market participants that a pause in rate hikes may be around the corner.

The FOMC minutes spell it out clearly: “Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent, which was likely to take some time.” They added that substantially more evidence of progress across a broader range of prices would be required to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path. Members were concerned about the very tight labour market and several members wanted a 50-basis point hike.