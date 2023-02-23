Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Fed and RBI on the same page, more rate hikes likely

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The minutes of both the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the US and the Monetary Policy Committee in India have a common theme -- the persistence of inflation, even after several outsized rate hikes. They have also dashed the fond hopes of some market participants that a pause in rate hikes may be around the corner.

The FOMC minutes spell it out clearly: “Participants observed that a restrictive policy stance would need to be maintained until the incoming data provided confidence that inflation was on a sustained downward path to 2 percent, which was likely to take some time.” They added that substantially more evidence of progress across a broader range of prices would be required to be confident that inflation was on a sustained downward path. Members were concerned about the very tight labour market and several members wanted a 50-basis point hike.

Manas Chakravarty