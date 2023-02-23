English
    REITs: Caught in a web of macro and regulatory issues

    While the global slowdown has cast its gloom on India’s office property market, regulatory issues such as DESH Bill are exacerbating the woes of listed REITs  

    Vatsala Kamat
    February 23, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    REITs: Caught in a web of macro and regulatory issues

    Highlights Recovery in office demand is clouded by recent layoffs/cost cuts in companies  Fresh leasing activity is being deferred by a few quarters  Occupancy levels and lease rentals that rose in 2022 are now subdued  DESH Bill pertaining to SEZs is delayed raising vacancies in these properties  REITs have significant exposure to SEZs, thereby impacting income  Clarity on tax treatment for unit holders (Budget FY2024) needed  The reopening of offices after the COVID-led lockdowns were lifted had just started to brighten the outlook for Real Estate...

