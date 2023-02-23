English
    Revival of listings in New York in doubt as Beijing overhauls rules on foreign share sales

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Feb 23, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    The rules come nearly two years after Beijing slammed the brakes on lucrative initial public offerings in Hong Kong, New York and other offshore jurisdictions. (File image)

    Hudson Lockett and Cheng Leng in Hong Kong China has secured its grip on proposed offshore listings with new rules that bankers and lawyers say will favour Hong Kong and domestic Chinese markets over Wall Street. The rules, which go into effect at the end of March, come nearly two years after Beijing slammed the brakes on lucrative initial public offerings in Hong Kong, New York and other offshore jurisdictions as part of a sweeping regulatory crackdown. “We might see some recovery...

