Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Consumption is catching a chill

If there are two engines that have been supporting India’s growth story, then it is consumption and government capital expenditure. For a long time now, the government has been nudging the private sector to invest more to lessen its load. But companies were reluctant to invest even when conditions such as lean balance sheets and low interest rates (before the RBI embarked on its rapid tightening policy) existed, maybe owing to uncertainty. Or, there’s adequate capacity to service the level of demand growth that is visible to companies.

A global slowdown does not augur well for exports and that’s visible in the numbers. It’s only when the uptrend in consumption growth is seen as long-lasting, all-round private investments will take place. Till then investments in will continue only in a few pockets.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan