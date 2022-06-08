Monetary Policy Review | Laser focus on inflation control is essential

Inflation risks, however, have materialised earlier than anticipated—both in terms of timing and magnitude, the governor said

A rate hike from the Monetary Policy Committee was expected, but the quantum of the increase—50 basis points—which is higher than the market consensus, shows that the panel is rightly concerned about inflation. The central bank has also revised its inflation target for FY23 up by one percentage point to 6.7 percent. Like many central banks around the world, the Reserve Bank of India too is realising that this round of inflation isn’t transient after all. While the governor talked about...