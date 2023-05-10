English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Mohamed El-Erian: How we can avoid a third phase of banking turmoil

    Conditions have stabilised but more must be done to prevent further banking tremors

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 May 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Mohamed El-Erian: How we can avoid a third phase of banking turmoil

    It is necessary for the US to avoid a third, and significantly more damaging, phase of the banking turmoil.

    The US banking tremors are evolving. The first phase of the turmoil, when sudden and massive deposit outflows from poorly-managed and inadequately-supervised banks caused spectacular failures, has been stabilised. The current phase, which focuses on funding cost and balance sheet issues of less problematic banks that happen to operate in a highly unsettled neighbourhood, can also be stabilised. Indeed, it must if we are to avoid a third phase entailing considerably more financial and economic damage. Let’s start with the good...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The China risk to earnings

      May 9, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's hydro storage plan makes little progress, the economy's flashing red th...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers