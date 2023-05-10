Mohamed El-Erian: How we can avoid a third phase of banking turmoil

May 10, 2023 / 11:45 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

It is necessary for the US to avoid a third, and significantly more damaging, phase of the banking turmoil.

The US banking tremors are evolving. The first phase of the turmoil, when sudden and massive deposit outflows from poorly-managed and inadequately-supervised banks caused spectacular failures, has been stabilised. The current phase, which focuses on funding cost and balance sheet issues of less problematic banks that happen to operate in a highly unsettled neighbourhood, can also be stabilised. Indeed, it must if we are to avoid a third phase entailing considerably more financial and economic damage. Let’s start with the good...