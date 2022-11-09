Mining isn’t living up to its own hype

Nov 9, 2022 / 12:27 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Representative image

“Give me a break”, said the US president last month. “Enough is enough.” There is nothing wrong with getting a fair return, argued Joe Biden. But with profits soaring, he was fed up with companies shovelling money to their shareholders rather than increasing investment in what the country needs. Biden was talking about US oil and gas drillers. Someone, somewhere should be talking to the world’s biggest miners. The nonsense of energy’s Biden issue is that the oil and gas majors...