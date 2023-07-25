Midcap IT’s recovery optimism faces investor scrutiny

Highlights Coforge retained its 13-16 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24 Persistent Systems aims to clock a sequential quarterly revenue growth of 2-4 percent Mphasis is seeing early signs of stabilisation and expects quarterly growth rates to improve While companies claim a good number of executable orders, macro variables and tech-spends will determine revenue growth In the IT services sector, the last two years were marked by the outperformance of midcap companies. Select midcaps such as Coforge, Persistent Systems continue to outpace larger...