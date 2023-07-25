English
    Midcap IT’s recovery optimism faces investor scrutiny

    While frontline IT companies are uncertain about the near term outlook, Coforge, Persistent Systems and Mphasis sounded confident about sequential recovery

    R. Sree Ram
    July 25, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    Highlights Coforge retained its 13-16 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24  Persistent Systems aims to clock a sequential quarterly revenue growth of 2-4 percent  Mphasis is seeing early signs of stabilisation and expects quarterly growth rates to improve While companies claim a good number of executable orders, macro variables and tech-spends will determine revenue growth In the IT services sector, the last two years were marked by the outperformance of midcap companies. Select midcaps such as Coforge, Persistent Systems continue to outpace larger...

