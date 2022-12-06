English
    Memo from PMI numbers to the MPC: Beware of core inflation

    The November PMI says output prices across the private sector rose at the fastest pace in three months, as an acceleration in the service economy more than offset the slowdown seen among goods producers 

    Manas Chakravarty
    December 06, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    [Image: Shutterstock]

    Highlights Headline retail inflation is on its way down The yield on the 10-year government bond is back to where it was in April this year But core inflation could pose a problem for the MPC The PMI for November shows strong growth It also shows that inflation in the services sector has picked up That’s a recipe for higher core inflation and should weigh on the MPC’s decision  The Monetary Policy Committee meeting is in progress and its decision will be announced on Wednesday. Most...

