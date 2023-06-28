Meltdown at Byju’s should end the free pass for startups

It isn't clear yet whether the simultaneous resignation of three of its directors and its auditor are a sign of mismanagement at Byju’s or a consequence of more serious events.

It isn't clear yet whether the simultaneous resignation of three of its directors and its auditor are a sign of mismanagement at Byju’s or a consequence of more serious events. It will need a more thorough investigation and candour from those who suddenly decided to quit the embattled edtech firm to answer that question. What is abundantly evident is that even the most kindly of moneybags are now turning on their wards, demanding accountability for the billions they have...