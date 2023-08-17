Mega orders of Infosys, HCL should allay insourcing fears of IT investors

Highlights Infosys won three large contracts in the last two months Revenues from HCL’s $2.1 billion services contract with Verizon Business expected to flow from November 2023 Focus on cost efficiency by customers is yielding business opportunities for Indian IT vendors Despite muted revenues in Q1 FY24, most IT companies have indicated a good order pipeline A rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and heightened focus on cost, quality by global enterprises have sparked concerns that more technology work will be done inside...