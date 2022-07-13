English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Attend Option Writing Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just Rs.499. Live on on 13th July at 5pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Maruti Suzuki looks to Vitara to add life to earnings

    Maruti lost market share as it underestimated utility vehicle demand. Now it’s reversing course with the reincarnated Vitara and Brezza

    Vatsala Kamat
    July 13, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
    Maruti Suzuki looks to Vitara to add life to earnings

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is all set for the global launch of its reincarnated sports utility vehicle (SUV) Grand Vitara next week as it aims to claw back lost market share and plug a gap in its model portfolio. The timing of the launch is good. Mid-sized UVs (utility vehicles) are leading passenger vehicles (PV) sales that have crossed pre-Covid levels. Besides, the need for personal mobility is expanding given that offices are reopening and commutes are back in people’s...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Efforts to globalise rupee will be a long-drawn affair

      Jul 12, 2022 / 06:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Economic Recovery Tracker, trade play in SpiceJet, US’ new agricultural frontier, M&M, Polycab India and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers