Manipur’s wounds should not be allowed to fester

More than four thousand cases of arson and destruction of several thousand houses have taken place, despite the fact that a large part of the state is under the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) and a large number of companies of the Central Armed Forces have been deployed in Manipur

More than two and a half months have passed, but the violence continues in Manipur. The gulf between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has widened to a point where it seems unbridgeable. There is no solution in sight, and the situation is extremely serious. This is a time for all political parties to put aside their differences and come together to bring peace to the beleaguered state. Any delay will not just increase the mistrust, but may also result in...