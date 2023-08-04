Maharashtra’s legalising leasing of agricultural land a milestone in agricultural reform

Allowing leasing will allow large players to lease in land and small farmers to come together to jointly lease.

Highlights The Maharashtra government has legalised the leasing out of agricultural land Indian agriculture suffers from fragmented land holdings and poor productivity Allowing leasing will allow large players to lease in land and small farmers to come together to jointly lease But prohibitive costs of registration and stamp duty need to be addressed Maharashtra has always been a leader in agriculture reforms. It was therefore no surprise that it was one of the first states to pass a new law legalising the leasing out...