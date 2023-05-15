Learning to live with the ups and downs of startups

Pandemic boosted number of startups with 6000 new firms in 2021

Highlights: India ranks third behind US and China in size of startup ecosystem Pandemic boosted number of startups with 6000 new firms in 2021 Startups going for public listing have fallen sharply in 2022 onwards Policymakers must be enablers and allow market to play itself out Startup registration mandate to avoid angel tax is a welcome step The startup scene in India is perking up with the total number of startups approaching the hundred thousand mark. Startups, which are companies at the cutting edge of...