LatAm recovery to give fillip to UPL’s growth, profit margins key

Crop planting in Brazil began early on favourable weather conditions. Analysts forecast record soybean crop output.

The year 2021 is ending on a positive note for UPL’s investors. The stock gained 57 percent so far this year after a turbulent 2020. The company has withstood domestic market challenges better. And if current indications from Latin America are anything to go by, UPL may also surpass its 7-10 percent revenue growth guidance for the current fiscal year. Latin America, a large market for the UPL, is seeing a better crop season after a difficult H1 FY22. Crop planting in...