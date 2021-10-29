Last chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe

(Image: Shutterstock)

The climate conference COP26 which will begin in Glasgow over the weekend where nearly 200 countries will present their updated plans on cutting emissions will offer humankind what has been dubbed as one last opportunity. It will enable countries to make fresh pledges and come to an agreement on what they need to do to stop in its tracks the calamitous progression of global warming. COP26 stands for Conference of Parties 26, this meeting being the 26th since the UN...