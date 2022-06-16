Large hospitals driving recovery in healthcare sector

The Omicron wave has weighed on the financial performance of hospitals in the March 2022 quarter (Q4 FY22). But as COVID infections slowed in March, large hospital chains began seeing good recovery. Hospital bed occupancy levels normalised in April at Max Healthcare Institute. Similarly, utilisation levels at Fortis Healthcare began to rise from March. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer of Fortis, says occupancy levels are moving toward pre COVID levels and the company should aim to reach...