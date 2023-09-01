Key questions -- and answers -- to make sense of Q1 GDP data

As expected, the services sector has shown the strongest growth. Year-on-year, the financial services, real estate and professional services has grown by 12.2 percent

How come real GDP growth is so high at 7.8 percent in Q1, compared to 6.1 percent in the March quarter—is economic growth accelerating? GDP growth at constant prices came in at 7.8 percent year-on-year for the June quarter, on top of 13.1 percent in the June 2022 quarter. That seems to suggest growth that can only be characterized as humongous, until we go back to the start of the pandemic, when GDP growth plummeted by 23.4 percent in the...