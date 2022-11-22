English
    JLR chief Thierry Bollore’s exit raises questions about Tata Motors' prospects

    JLR CEO’s untimely exit coincides with a difficult period for the global auto giant, which is still grappling with chip shortages, supply chain hurdles, global competition and the transition to electrification

    Vatsala Kamat
    November 22, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    Highlights JLR CEO Bollore’s exit raises questions on pace of recovery in profit JLR’s Q2 sales were below forecasts dragging FY2023 revenue estimates Supply chain normalisation is taking longer than that seen in global peers Operating leverage needs to rev up for cash flows to turn positive Bollore’s replacement could be an uphill task given the challenges at JLR It looks like Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has hit a roadblock again with management woes coming to haunt it. In about two years of...

