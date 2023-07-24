ITC’s hotels demerger fulfils key investor demand, but comes with a twist

Even in a clean spin-off ITC’s appointees would have indirect management control over the hotels business.

ITC has fulfilled a key investor demand by deciding to separate its hotels business, to create more value for shareholders. But its structure is a surprisingly sub-optimal one from the minority shareholders' point of view, which may explain why ITC’s shares were down nearly 3.6 percent at 3.00pm unless it’s a ‘sell on news’ reaction. A clean demerger is one where the business is spun-off to a new company, with all shareholders getting shares in the new entity that mirrors...