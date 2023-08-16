It is time for RBI to do nothing but say a lot on inflation

Projections matter but what matters more is the prose that accompanies them. So far, the RBI led by Governor Shaktikanta Das has effectively communicated its commitment to price stability by sticking to its withdrawal of accommodation stance

Food inflation is back to challenge the Reserve Bank of India’s ability to check the price rise. July’s retail inflation print of 7.44 percent has put even the RBI’s latest upward revision of the inflation forecast at risk. Even as the central bank grapples with the risk of its projections going awry again, it can do little in terms of monetary measures to impact food inflation. What it can do is to prevent food inflation from fanning inflation expectations...