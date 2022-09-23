English
    IT companies talk tough after employee pyramid repairs

    The harsh crackdown on moonlighting comes after FY22 saw highest employee additions by IT companies in a decade. Profit margins may smile as a result

    R. Sree Ram
    September 23, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
    Highlights Record fresher intake is beginning to improve employee age pyramid of IT companies Share of employees below 30 years of age in total workforce increased at most companies in FY22 As freshers become billable resources, the pressure on profit margins can ease, enhancing operating capabilities of IT firms IT companies have declared war on moonlighting. After issuing warnings to employees taking up two jobs Wipro sacked employees found working for rival companies. Earlier Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys had expressed displeasure about such practices and warned about termination. Second jobs are not new...

