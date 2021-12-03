Is there some joy at last for savers?

Savers can breathe a short sigh of relief. There are very early indications that they can look forward to earning a little more on their fixed-income savings. Buffeted by the Covid-19 pandemic, bank depositors have found the going pretty tough in recent times as the central government, along with the Reserve Bank of India, rooted for an ultra-loose monetary policy to pull the country out of the current economic morass. While stock market investors had been laughing their way to the...