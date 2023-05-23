English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is there a hint of policy change in the RBI Bulletin’s State of the Economy report? 

    Retail inflation in the first quarter of FY24 is likely to be lower than forecast and bond markets are pricing in a shift of stance by the Monetary Policy Committee 

    Manas Chakravarty
    May 23, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
    Is there a hint of policy change in the RBI Bulletin’s State of the Economy report? 

    What about the dreaded El Nino, which can throw all forecasts out of the window?

    This month’s State of the Economy report, contained in the RBI Bulletin, says that inflation in the first quarter of the current fiscal year is likely to turn out to be lower than forecast. The report says that the April 2023 monetary policy statement had forecast retail inflation at 5.1 percent for the first quarter of FY24. It adds: "The CPI inflation print for April 2023 indicates that momentum is turning out to be softer than anticipated…", listing a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | When economics collides with geopolitics

      May 22, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: SEBI seeks new law reversing the onus of proof, cracks appear at opposition's p...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers