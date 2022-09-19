Is the Indian economy on the cusp of a new capex cycle?

Representational image

Strong growth in the Indian economy has gone side by side with high capex - Bank and corporate balance sheets have been repaired, laying the groundwork for a new capex cycle - Government capex should crown in private capex - But consumption growth is still iffy - And external headwinds elevate uncertainty - As a result, a strong private sector capex revival is still not in sight The latest issue of the RBI’s report and currency and finance (RCF) estimates that the output losses...