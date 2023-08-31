Is India ready for the culture of WFH & hybrid-workplace?

For this generation, the blurring boundaries of work and personal life brought about by remote and hybrid models pose both opportunities and challenges.

Highlights: COVID pandemic forced many to work from home with help of technology Work from home has its own challenges as it blurs personal and professional lines The rise of hybrid and WFH have forced firms to adapt newer policies Employer-employee trust becomes critical in this new set-up Human resources departments must develop policies that help employees fulfil their professional duties without compromising on personal wellbeing In the wake of the global COVID pandemic, India witnessed an unprecedented shift in work dynamics, with Work From...